Prince Harry ‘ready to walk out’ amid fights with Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly decided to ‘walk out’ on his wife Meghan Markle because of their ongoing fights.



An inside source close to Woman’s Day New Zealand made these admissions for the November issue.

According to the source, the couple is currently battling “several disagreements over their upcoming projects,” from their Netflix docuseries to the naming decision for Spare.

“Word is, he blames Meghan for going off the plan and saying too much of her own truth in the docuseries – and as he learned from how their Oprah interview was picked apart, her truth isn't always the truth.”

Before concluding the insider also went onto say that Prince Harry “has every right to be annoyed. They've been working on this rollout of their projects for years and now there's a real risk of the Netflix series falling apart, just like her children's series 'Pearl' did earlier this year. And given their California house is mortgaged to the hilt, they need the money.”