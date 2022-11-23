Ice Cube rejected $9m for 'Oh Hell No' due to Covid-19 jab

Rapper Ice Cube confirmed last October news that he ruled out Sony comedy, Oh Hell No, for rejecting the coronavirus vaccine condition.

During the podcast of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the Friday actor said, “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the (expletive) jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab,” adding, “(expletive) that jab, and (expletive) y’all for trying to make me get it. So, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

Ice Cube then clarified that he didn’t actually “turn down” the acting job and the paycheck accompanying it, instead being forced out of the project when he declined to get vaccinated. “Those (expletive) didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give it to me,” he said. “The Covid shot, the jab…I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that (expletive) at all. Nothing. (expletive) ’em. I didn’t need that (expletive).”

Per Deadline, the reports of Ice Cube leaving Oh Hell No emerged in October 2021. However, after Ice Cube’s exit, Sony has had no new developments on the project thus far.