 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Ice Cube rejected $9m for 'Oh Hell No' due to Covid-19 jab

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Ice Cube rejected $9m for Oh Hell No due to Covid-19 jab

Rapper Ice Cube confirmed last October news that he ruled out Sony comedy, Oh Hell No, for rejecting the coronavirus vaccine condition.

During the podcast of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the Friday actor said, “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the (expletive) jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab,” adding, “(expletive) that jab, and (expletive) y’all for trying to make me get it. So, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

Ice Cube then clarified that he didn’t actually “turn down” the acting job and the paycheck accompanying it, instead being forced out of the project when he declined to get vaccinated. “Those (expletive) didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give it to me,” he said. “The Covid shot, the jab…I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that (expletive) at all. Nothing. (expletive) ’em. I didn’t need that (expletive).”

Per Deadline, the reports of Ice Cube leaving Oh Hell No emerged in October 2021. However, after Ice Cube’s exit, Sony has had no new developments on the project thus far. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for standing by Balenciaga amid new scandal

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for standing by Balenciaga amid new scandal
Director Daniel Kwan recalls Jim Carrey's horror movie pitch inspired from 'Dumb and Dumber'

Director Daniel Kwan recalls Jim Carrey's horror movie pitch inspired from 'Dumb and Dumber'
'Enchanted' director Kevin Lima shares why he wasn't offered to direct 'Disenchanted'

'Enchanted' director Kevin Lima shares why he wasn't offered to direct 'Disenchanted'
'Indiana Jones 5' will feature a de-aged Harrison Ford in action

'Indiana Jones 5' will feature a de-aged Harrison Ford in action
Emily Ratajkowski dumped Brad Pitt for Pete Davidson?

Emily Ratajkowski dumped Brad Pitt for Pete Davidson?
Prince Harry ‘ready to walk out’ amid fights with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘ready to walk out’ amid fights with Meghan Markle
Prince William finally reaches out to Prince Harry to heal rift

Prince William finally reaches out to Prince Harry to heal rift
Carey Mulligan lauds ‘courageous women’ who came out against Harvey Weinstein

Carey Mulligan lauds ‘courageous women’ who came out against Harvey Weinstein
Late Queen Elizabeth gave Prince Harry, Meghan key to ‘first-class’ royalty

Late Queen Elizabeth gave Prince Harry, Meghan key to ‘first-class’ royalty
Bella Hadid approves of sister Gigi new romance with ‘talented’ Leonardo DiCaprio

Bella Hadid approves of sister Gigi new romance with ‘talented’ Leonardo DiCaprio

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s insult to King Charles ‘needs swift action’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s insult to King Charles ‘needs swift action’
Lena Dunham responds to feud rumours with Melissa Joan Hart

Lena Dunham responds to feud rumours with Melissa Joan Hart