 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle had to ‘plan her own ideal wedding’?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s teenage years reportedly included an entire wedding planning course.

Meghan Markle made these admissions in her latest episode for the Archetypes podcast.

She began by admitting, “I walked some of these young women through my experience when I was at Immaculate Heart [High School].”

“[There was] this assignment that I had to plan my own wedding - one of our assignments in our religion two class.”

Recalling the experience, “Can you imagine? That to me was just what we did then, but now, for your generation, you’re thinking what on earth?”

A student chimed into the situation and admitted, “I think if we would have had those assignments now, we would have definitely spoken up about it. There is no doubt in my head that someone would have said something.”

This comes a week prior to when Meghan Markle shared some invaluable advice from her wedding day.

At the time she revealed, “[The message was from] a very, very influential and inspiring woman who, for her own privacy, I won’t share who it was with you.”

“She said to me: ‘I know that your life is changing but please don’t give up your activism. Don’t give up because it means so much to women and girls'.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis

Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis
Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’

Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’
Alia Bhatt dishes on making a mark on international ‘arena’: ‘not staying stagnant’

Alia Bhatt dishes on making a mark on international ‘arena’: ‘not staying stagnant’
Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle
Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75

Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75
Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’

Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’
Twitter enraged after Will Smith is included in list with ‘abuser’ Brad Pitt

Twitter enraged after Will Smith is included in list with ‘abuser’ Brad Pitt
Malaysia king calls meeting of royals to break political deadlock

Malaysia king calls meeting of royals to break political deadlock
Liam Payne steps out in London with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne steps out in London with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy
Adidas turned blind eye to Kanye West ill-treatment, ex-Yeezys alleges

Adidas turned blind eye to Kanye West ill-treatment, ex-Yeezys alleges
Mel C says she ‘wouldn’t be comfortable’ to perform in Qatar

Mel C says she ‘wouldn’t be comfortable’ to perform in Qatar