Meghan Markle had to ‘plan her own ideal wedding’?

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s teenage years reportedly included an entire wedding planning course.



Meghan Markle made these admissions in her latest episode for the Archetypes podcast.

She began by admitting, “I walked some of these young women through my experience when I was at Immaculate Heart [High School].”

“[There was] this assignment that I had to plan my own wedding - one of our assignments in our religion two class.”

Recalling the experience, “Can you imagine? That to me was just what we did then, but now, for your generation, you’re thinking what on earth?”

A student chimed into the situation and admitted, “I think if we would have had those assignments now, we would have definitely spoken up about it. There is no doubt in my head that someone would have said something.”

This comes a week prior to when Meghan Markle shared some invaluable advice from her wedding day.

At the time she revealed, “[The message was from] a very, very influential and inspiring woman who, for her own privacy, I won’t share who it was with you.”

“She said to me: ‘I know that your life is changing but please don’t give up your activism. Don’t give up because it means so much to women and girls'.”