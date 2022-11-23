 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde believed she and Harry Styles ‘would work through all their issues’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

File Footage

Olivia Wilde was under the impression that she and Harry Styles would mend their relationship.

An insider told People Magazine that the Don’t Worry Darling director is “disappointed” after things between her and Styles ended due to a “tricky situation.”

"The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all,” the source said.

For the unversed, Wilde and the former One Direction band member decided to take a “break” after a year-long romance.

“He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” a source told the outlet. “It's a very amicable decision.”

“They're still very close friends,” the source shared. “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

However, another insider spilled to OK! Magazine that Styles “is the one who broke it off” because the “negativity” surrounding her life became "too much" to handle for him.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle caught up in rift between UK and Italy fans

Meghan Markle caught up in rift between UK and Italy fans

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian joins 'next gen icons' for fun TikTok video

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian joins 'next gen icons' for fun TikTok video
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘seem very much in lockstep’ since taking new role

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘seem very much in lockstep’ since taking new role
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is worth investigating, cast says

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is worth investigating, cast says
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's docuseries to premiere on December 8: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's docuseries to premiere on December 8: report
Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis

Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis
Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’

Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’
Alia Bhatt dishes on making a mark on international ‘arena’: ‘not staying stagnant’

Alia Bhatt dishes on making a mark on international ‘arena’: ‘not staying stagnant’
Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle
Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75

Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75
Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’

Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’