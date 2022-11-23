 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie had little knowledge of sexual misconduct before signing ‘Bombshell’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Margot Robbie had little knowledge of sexual misconduct before signing ‘Bombshell’
Margot Robbie had little knowledge of sexual misconduct before signing ‘Bombshell’

Margot Robbie revealed she was "horrified" to discover that she did not know the definition of “sexual harassment” until she bagged a role in Bombshell.

The Barbie star got candid about how little she had knowledge about the issue before she acted in the Charlize Theron starrer, according to a report by Variety.

"I realized that I — as a person with an established position in the industry, financially set up and self-sufficient — I didn't know the definition of sexual harassment, and that's shocking," she said.

The actor added that it "horrified" her that she knew so little about it, while adding that the movie helped her realize how such bad behaviors in social settings truly "flourishes in the grey area."

“Roger Ailes or Harvey Weinstein, they take advantage of the area,” Margot Robbie further said. “The situation isn’t black and white.”

The Jay Roach directorial follows the life of three women who exposed Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for his sexual misconduct.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber gets cosy with wife Hailey in THESE adorable snaps

Justin Bieber gets cosy with wife Hailey in THESE adorable snaps

Meghan Markle caught up in rift between UK and Italy fans

Meghan Markle caught up in rift between UK and Italy fans

Meghan Markle ‘entirely different’ that what she ‘paints herself’

Meghan Markle ‘entirely different’ that what she ‘paints herself’
Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian joins 'next gen icons' for fun TikTok video

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian joins 'next gen icons' for fun TikTok video
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘seem very much in lockstep’ since taking new role

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘seem very much in lockstep’ since taking new role
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is worth investigating, cast says

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is worth investigating, cast says
Olivia Wilde believed she and Harry Styles ‘would work through all their issues’

Olivia Wilde believed she and Harry Styles ‘would work through all their issues’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's docuseries to premiere on December 8: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's docuseries to premiere on December 8: report
Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis

Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis
Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’

Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’
Alia Bhatt dishes on making a mark on international ‘arena’: ‘not staying stagnant’

Alia Bhatt dishes on making a mark on international ‘arena’: ‘not staying stagnant’
Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show