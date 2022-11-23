 
Priyanka Chopra says people tried to jeopardize her career

Priyanka Chopra talked about the time when people tried to jeopardize her career in Bollywood in a recent interview. Priyanka said that she wasn't cast in films just because she was doing well in her work, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Priyanka said there are very few people in India that get happy about someone else's success. She talked about her experience when people tried to jeopardise her career out of jealousy.

Priyanka said, "I have had people wanting to jeopardise my career, take away from my work, make sure I wasn’t cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing. In India, we are not people as a people, very few of us are happy for somebody else’s success.”

When asked how she overcome that phase, Priyanka said, "I don’t sit and wait and harp on, maybe I will cry one night when an opportunity was taken away from me, but you have to shut off the noise. Focus on the one person who believes in you. Focus on light."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Bollywood in the film Jee Le Zaraa.

