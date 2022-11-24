 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
Meghan Markle called great campaigner

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Meghan Markle has been called the "great campaigner" by author Tom Bower.

He was commenting on Meghan and Harry's upcoming Netflix series.

The author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsor", said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a "whole slate of interviews lined up".

Speaking to GB News, he said the royal couple's Netflix docuseries starts in about two and a half weeks.

"Of course, after that, the book will leak.So there's a whole campaign on the way," he said.

 The author said, "This is just a curtain razor to Meghan."

"The great, great Meghan, the great campaigner."It's really quite ugly."

According to UK's Daily Express, the author added, "In the middle, absolutely defenceless, is the British Royal Family and Britain's reputation".

