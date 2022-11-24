How much aid from pledged funds have Imran Khan's telethons received?

PTI Chairman Imran Khan attends party's telethon to raise funds for flood affectees. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan's telethons have received only Rs4.32 billion out of the pledged Rs15 billion amount, The News reported citing party's Senator Sania Nishter.



Khan held several telethons at different times to collect funds during the floods that ravaged different parts of the country this year.

Pledges worth billions of rupees were made during the fundraising campaign launched by the PTI leader. However, a very less amount could be gathered.

In a statement, Nishtar counted different reasons for not receiving the remaining funds pledged for the flood victims.

Ban on international transactions and no payments on credit cards were the main reasons among others, she said.

Khan held the telethons as cataclysmic floods ravaged Pakistan, dealing heavy damage to the agricultural crops, and infrastructure, and causing damage worth at least $30 billion, as per official figures.

The UN launched a flash flood appeal for Pakistan and several countries have started providing funds to the disaster-hit country. Islamabad was also successful in managing to get the COP27 to approve the "loss and damage" fund for poor nations.