 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox agrees 'hate comes in all sizes' as she describes Kanye West manhood

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Julia Fox is sharing explicit details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West.

Speaking  “Ziwe” Sunday, the Uncut Gems star helped the host describe the measurements of the rapper's manhood.

“Tell me when to stop,” host Ziwe asked.

Fox, 32, then helped her describe the width with her hands until it reached to what looked like a foot long.

“Oh, my God!” Ziwe shouted as “hate comes in all sizes”

This comes after Fox admitted she began dating Kanye West to get him off Kim Kardashian's back.

“I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t gonna take my help,” she said in a Monday (Nov. 21) TikTok. “I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying I should have done something to stop him. But I know, I was delusional, I thought I could help him.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West showed Kim Kardashian 'revealing' photos to staff: 'My wife sent this'

Kanye West showed Kim Kardashian 'revealing' photos to staff: 'My wife sent this'
Cardi B insults Queen Elizabeth with expletive-laden commentary on 'The Crown'

Cardi B insults Queen Elizabeth with expletive-laden commentary on 'The Crown'

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release
Meghan Markle called great campaigner

Meghan Markle called great campaigner

Jennifer Aniston caught following account that abuses Meghan, Harry and Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston caught following account that abuses Meghan, Harry and Angelina Jolie

Ryan Reynolds, thousands others react as Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

Ryan Reynolds, thousands others react as Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

King Charles mesmerises fans with glimpse inside Buckingham Palace kitchens

King Charles mesmerises fans with glimpse inside Buckingham Palace kitchens
Kate Middleton steals limelight as she wears Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara for first crowning moment

Kate Middleton steals limelight as she wears Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara for first crowning moment

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

Jennifer Lopez teases fans with her strange move

Jennifer Lopez teases fans with her strange move
Daniel Craig gets on his James Bond avatar on latest 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' promotion outing

Daniel Craig gets on his James Bond avatar on latest 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' promotion outing
Jenna Ortega gets honest about her friendship with Christina Ricci over 'Wednesday Addams'

Jenna Ortega gets honest about her friendship with Christina Ricci over 'Wednesday Addams'