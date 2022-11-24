 
Thursday Nov 24 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle waited for 'well done' from Royals: 'They needed her more'

Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Meghan Markle believed her existence in the Royal Family was beneficial for the institution.

After her success on 2018 tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, the Duchess of Sussex understood her worth the the public.

However, as per author Tina Brown, the mother-of-two was perplexed why did anybody not tell her "well done". 

Meghan understood "that the monarchy likely needed her more than she needed them".

She added: "She had starred in the equivalent of a blockbuster film and wanted her leading-lady status to be reflected in lights."

Meanwhile, author Valentine Low wrote: "Behind the scenes it was a different story" and Meghan "failed to understand the point" of what they were doing.

