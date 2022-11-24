Here's what Blake Lively thinks of Ryan Reynolds' 'Spirited' dance moves

Blake Lively thinks husband Ryan Reynolds has great dance moves.



The Deadpool actor, 46, took to his Instagram on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, to share glimpse into how he and co-star Will Ferrell rehearsed for their movie Spirited.

The actor captioned his post, “You’ve got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly less bad at it? Here’s Will and I proving that point! We’re so humbled by all the love for #Spirited on @appletvplus”

As soon as the video clip went up, friends and fans flocked to the comment section to praise the talented actor for his moves. Although, one comment stood out amongst them which was from his wife, with whom he is expecting his fourth child, Blake Lively.

“Can you get pregnant while pregnant??” wrote Lively as she playfully flirted with Reynolds.



The pair, who tied the knot in 2012, are the parents to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3.

Derived from A Christmas Carol, the movie Spirited stars Will Ferrell alongside Reynolds. The movie is a modern spin on Dickens tale and takes it in a few intriguing new directions.

The newly-released movie centres around ruthless businessman Clint Briggs (Reynolds), a cutthroat entrepreneur who finds himself the new project of the classic ghosts.

With their help, along with the ever-healing joys of song and dance, Briggs’s life begins to turn around as he re-discovers his inner happiness and goodwill toward men. It’s specifically with the help of Ferrell’s Ghost of Christmas Present that Briggs takes a fresh breath of life, per The Collider.