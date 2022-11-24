 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

'Daredevil: Born Again': Jenna Ortega expected to star as White Tiger

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Daredevil: Born Again: Jenna Ortega expected to star as White Tiger
'Daredevil: Born Again': Jenna Ortega expected to star as White Tiger

Jenna Ortega is seemingly set for her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

According to website, Giant Freakin Robot, Ortega is in talks to portray the White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again. Ortega will reportedly first debut as the character in the new Dsiney+ series before heading off into her own solo project for the MCU.

According to The Direct, another reliable source from Murphy's Multiverse (MM), is backing Giant Freakin Robot's claim that the mystical superhero White Tiger will be joining Charlie Cox in Disney+ series.

A spin-off of the original Daredevil series for Netflix, Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox in the titular role and will also be featuring the Vincent D'Onofrio’s nefarious villain Kingpin. So far, Cox and D'Onofrio are the only two confirmed cast members reprising their role from the original series.

White Tiger is a mantle held by several important people. The first was Angela Del Toro, who was first seen in Daredevil (Vol. 2) #8 in 2004, with another being Ava Ayala, being introduced in 2011's Avengers Academy #20, detailed The Direct.

As per Marvel’s official site, Angela Del Toro is the heir to a heroic legacy that began with the Jade Tiger, a long-lost enchanted statue from the fabled kingdom of K'un-Lun. Broken into pieces, the statue's paws and head resurfaced in America, where the Sons of the Tiger wore them as amulets that enhanced their martial arts prowess.

When the Sons disbanded, their discarded amulets were discovered by Angela's uncle, the young Hector Ayala. Hector transforms into the superhuman White Tiger through their power. After Hector is shot dead, the amulet is passed on to Angela who becomes overwhelmed not knowing what to do with them.

Jenna is speculated to portray Angela Del Toro, who seeks help from Matt Murdock after receiving the amulets, eventually making Murdock her mentor into the world of vigilantism. White Tiger is often a close ally with Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Spider-Man as well.

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again will be coming to Disney+ in Spring 2024.

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas credits Sophie Turner for bringing his 'A-game' in movie 'Devotion’

Joe Jonas credits Sophie Turner for bringing his 'A-game' in movie 'Devotion’
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ aims to hit $150 to $170 million in opening weekend

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ aims to hit $150 to $170 million in opening weekend

Kim Kardashian ‘disturbed’ by Balenciaga campaign: ‘She has no tolerance for abuse’

Kim Kardashian ‘disturbed’ by Balenciaga campaign: ‘She has no tolerance for abuse’
Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly planning on 'settling down'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly planning on 'settling down'
Hailey Bieber gives adorable glimpse into her 26th birthday celebrations

Hailey Bieber gives adorable glimpse into her 26th birthday celebrations

Queen had 'greater worry' about beloved Prince Andrew than Prince Harry

Queen had 'greater worry' about beloved Prince Andrew than Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is ‘getting too big for her britches’

Meghan Markle is ‘getting too big for her britches’
Miley Cyrus overcomes with emotion during concert: ‘I felt anxious and scared’

Miley Cyrus overcomes with emotion during concert: ‘I felt anxious and scared’
What makes Jake Gyllenhaal shocked in 'Strange World' interview: Watch

What makes Jake Gyllenhaal shocked in 'Strange World' interview: Watch
Meghan Markle taking 'marshmallows' for interviews: 'It's all easy'

Meghan Markle taking 'marshmallows' for interviews: 'It's all easy'
BTS music label addresses Jin's enlistment date for the military

BTS music label addresses Jin's enlistment date for the military
Here's what Blake Lively thinks of Ryan Reynolds' 'Spirited' dance moves

Here's what Blake Lively thinks of Ryan Reynolds' 'Spirited' dance moves