Hrithik Roshan gushes over Rakesh Roshan's presence in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Hrithik Roshan posts glimpses of Rakesh Roshan appearing on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Hrithik Roshan is very exited to witness the presence of father Rakesh Roshan on an Indian singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Taking to his Instagram, Hrithik posted a video of Rakesh and Rajesh appearing together on The Roshan Special episode of Sa Re Ga Man Pa which shows Rakesh getting a standing ovation from the judges of the show Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan. Rakesh is seen saying ‘I never go to any show. I watched this show on TV and I called up myself saying, ‘I want to come to this show’ in the clip.







Contestants on the show performed on songs that are filmed on Rakesh Roshan. He was taken by a surprise by the talent on the show. He was also seen dancing with host Bharti Singh.





He also shared glimpses of the episode on his Instagram account under which Hrithik commented, "Woah! This is FUN! Looking amazing papa."

Hrithik will be seen in Fighter next, helmed Siddharth Anand alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.