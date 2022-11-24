 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Hrithik Roshan gushes over Rakesh Roshan's presence in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Hrithik Roshan posts glimpses of Rakesh Roshan appearing on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Hrithik Roshan posts glimpses of Rakesh Roshan appearing on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 

Hrithik Roshan is very exited to witness the presence of father Rakesh Roshan on an Indian singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. 

Taking to his Instagram, Hrithik posted a video of Rakesh and Rajesh appearing together on The Roshan Special episode of Sa Re Ga Man Pa which shows Rakesh getting a standing ovation from the judges of the show Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan. Rakesh is seen saying ‘I never go to any show. I watched this show on TV and I called up myself saying, ‘I want to come to this show’ in the clip.


Contestants on the show performed on songs that are filmed on Rakesh Roshan. He was taken by a surprise by the talent on the show. He was also seen dancing with host Bharti Singh. 


He also shared glimpses of the episode on his Instagram account under which Hrithik commented, "Woah! This is FUN! Looking amazing papa."

Hrithik will be seen in Fighter next, helmed Siddharth Anand alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. 

More From Showbiz:

Vikram Gokhale put on ventilator due to multiple organ failure

Vikram Gokhale put on ventilator due to multiple organ failure
Mahesh Babu after dad Krishna's demise:

Mahesh Babu after dad Krishna's demise: "I will carry your legacy forward"
Shehnaaz Gill hints at collaboration with rapper MC Square

Shehnaaz Gill hints at collaboration with rapper MC Square
Atiqa Odho set to charm Turkey in new drama 'Koyu Beyaz'

Atiqa Odho set to charm Turkey in new drama 'Koyu Beyaz'
Priyanka Chopra says people tried to jeopardize her career

Priyanka Chopra says people tried to jeopardize her career
Pankaj Tripathi reveals he prefers Bollywood over Hollywood and regional cinema

Pankaj Tripathi reveals he prefers Bollywood over Hollywood and regional cinema
Vicky Kaushal says 'aaj khana nai milega' while joking about wife Katrina Kaif's dancing skills

Vicky Kaushal says 'aaj khana nai milega' while joking about wife Katrina Kaif's dancing skills
Hasnain Lehri makes his relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Loujain Adada

Hasnain Lehri makes his relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Loujain Adada
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 5

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 5
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' suffers on Day 12 because of 'Drishyam 2'

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' suffers on Day 12 because of 'Drishyam 2'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his thoughts about traditional approaches followed by Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his thoughts about traditional approaches followed by Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra drops cute glimpse of baby Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra drops cute glimpse of baby Malti Marie