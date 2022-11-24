Netflix drops motion poster of ‘You’ upcoming season hints at Joe's arrival in London

Netflix has shared a new motion poster for You season 4 featuring Joe Goldberg played by Penn Badgley, the newly shared poster depicts the Joe’s arrival in London.

You season 1 was debuted in September 2018 on Lifetime, before streaming on Netflix in December the same year and making a splash worldwide.

Following season 1's huge success, the streaming platform acquired the show and ordered its second season.

The series follows a charming guy named Joe who fixates on and obsesses over multiple women throughout all the four seasons, You season 4 is seemingly aims to take the show to a whole new level by bringing Joe's schemes to Europe.

You’s official social media account has dropped a new motion poster from season 4 featuring Joe.

As can be seen in the poster Joe has arrived in London donning a new look, dressed as a professor.

The caption written with the poster, "London's calling with some news. Your travel itinerary will be updated this time tomorrow," hints at another sneak peek of You season 4 will be shared sometime on Thursday, November 24.