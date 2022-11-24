Marilyn Monroe personal belongings to go for auction

Marilyn Monroe is named among the most iconic actresses in Hollywood. The actress’ charm has not faded even after 60 years of her death.

It has been recently reported that more than 175 items of the late star’s personal belongings are going up for auction, including a letter written by her estranged father, Charles Stanley Gifford.

The undated greeting card, addressed to Monroe in Gifford's handwriting, is expected to sell for between $2,000 and $3,000.

"This cheery little get-well note comes specially to say that lots of thoughts and wishes, too, are with you every day," the note read, along with the words "a little prayer too."

“This card is the only known material artifact that establishes any connection or communication between Gifford and his famous daughter,” reads a press release obtained by People.

The press release statement also reflects that Gifford hand-delivered the card to Monroe while she was hospitalized.

Other items in the collection include lipstick tubes, false eyelashes, eye shadows and other makeup items that belonged to Monroe, in addition to several of her dresses, photos, correspondence, her cheque book, her Screen Actors Guild membership card and more.