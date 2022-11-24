 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry looking ‘weaker and weaker’ since Meghan Markle took reigns

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s nomination for the Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Human Rights award has caused a stir among experts who fear she’s ‘controlling’ Prince Harry.

Royal author Angela Levin made this admission while addressing a chat with Dan Wootton.

According to Sky News Australia, she began everything by admitting, “It actually makes me feel sick that actually Harry, who was close to his father until he got married, actually felt that he could accept money and an award for trying to prove that his family was racist … there’s zero proof.”

Before concluding she also claimed, “He’s obviously doing what he’s told. I mean he’s becoming weaker and weaker and Meghan just gives him orders it seems and he does it. Because I don’t think any man … would actually want to do that to his family.”

More From Entertainment:

Jake Gyllenhaal looks loved up with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in a rare outing

Jake Gyllenhaal looks loved up with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in a rare outing
Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates announces first pregnancy with Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates announces first pregnancy with Nayel Nassar
BTS RM shares full track list of ‘Indigo’ contains 10 songs

BTS RM shares full track list of ‘Indigo’ contains 10 songs

King Charles ‘tried his best’ with Prince William, Harry after Diana’s death

King Charles ‘tried his best’ with Prince William, Harry after Diana’s death
Lizzo speaks out about her journey to stardom in Love, Lizzo

Lizzo speaks out about her journey to stardom in Love, Lizzo
Michelle Obama celebrates Thanksgiving with Barack Obama and daughters: Photo

Michelle Obama celebrates Thanksgiving with Barack Obama and daughters: Photo
Kanye West under probe over intimate photo of ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West under probe over intimate photo of ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Stephen King hits out at Elon Musk over advertisers pull out from Twitter

Stephen King hits out at Elon Musk over advertisers pull out from Twitter
Daniel Craig channels 007 style at James Bond 60th anniversary party

Daniel Craig channels 007 style at James Bond 60th anniversary party

Kendall Jenner decides to move to Ranch: 'I am an actual cowgirl'

Kendall Jenner decides to move to Ranch: 'I am an actual cowgirl'
Harry Styles will not say he’s ‘broken up’ with Olivia Wilde, report

Harry Styles will not say he’s ‘broken up’ with Olivia Wilde, report
Kate Middleton to defeat Meghan Markle's narrative about royal family in US?

Kate Middleton to defeat Meghan Markle's narrative about royal family in US?