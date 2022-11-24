Prince Harry looking ‘weaker and weaker’ since Meghan Markle took reigns

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s nomination for the Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Human Rights award has caused a stir among experts who fear she’s ‘controlling’ Prince Harry.



Royal author Angela Levin made this admission while addressing a chat with Dan Wootton.

According to Sky News Australia, she began everything by admitting, “It actually makes me feel sick that actually Harry, who was close to his father until he got married, actually felt that he could accept money and an award for trying to prove that his family was racist … there’s zero proof.”

Before concluding she also claimed, “He’s obviously doing what he’s told. I mean he’s becoming weaker and weaker and Meghan just gives him orders it seems and he does it. Because I don’t think any man … would actually want to do that to his family.”