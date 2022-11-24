Varun Dhawan reveals having a crush on Sania Mirza

Varun Dhawan had a crush on tennis star Sania Mirza

Varun Dhawan makes an interesting revelation about himself. He had a crush on tennis star Sania Mirza when he was working for an ad.

Unfolding the funny but sweet memory, Varun recalled, "I was working for Mad Productions, Mukul Anand's team and I was working on an ad that featured Sania Mirza. We had to get 300 shoes. I went to Linking Road and rented 300 shoes. I had this huge crush on Sania Mirza at the time. She asked me for an apple. And I got this apple."

He re-enacted the trembling he felt as he gave her the apple, and added, "I was giving her like I said Aunty… apple. Her mother thought I was crack or something. So she asked who told you to bring this apple?' Luckily she came and said I want the apple. I got like ₹5000 for it, to get the shoes, and also maybe the apple."

Varun is right now packed with promotions of his upcoming film Bhediya, helmed by Amar Kaushik. It is a horror comedy which is an extension of universe created in film Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sharddha Kapoor.