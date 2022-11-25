 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kiriti Sanon compares Varun Dawan with Kartin Aaryan

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Kiriti Sanon compares Varun Dawan with Kartin Aaryan
Kiriti Sanon compares Varun Dawan with Kartin Aaryan

Kiriti Sanon talked about the difference between her two co-stars Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aryan.

Heropanti actress in her interview with India Today said that Varun is more funnier as compared to Kartik.

She said that "Kartik and Varun are two very very different people. I think they are very organic. Varun is more fun, and Kartik has a louder laugh."

Kriti is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, which will be released on November 25, 2022.

This is the second collaboration of Kriti with Varun for Bhediya after Dilwale  in 2015.

The 32-year-old actress also shared a screen with Kartik in Luka Chuppi, and now she is all set to release her new upcoming project Shehzada with him after the Bhediya release.

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal feels 'extremely lucky' to have Katrina Kaif as his life partner

Vicky Kaushal feels 'extremely lucky' to have Katrina Kaif as his life partner
Pakistan's veteran comedian Ismail Tara passes away at 73

Pakistan's veteran comedian Ismail Tara passes away at 73
Vicky Kaushal unveils the most interesting thing he learnt from Shah Rukh Khan

Vicky Kaushal unveils the most interesting thing he learnt from Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt elaborates on facing scrutiny in Bollywood amid fame

Alia Bhatt elaborates on facing scrutiny in Bollywood amid fame
Yami Gautam believes ‘Defeat help you become stronger’

Yami Gautam believes ‘Defeat help you become stronger’

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy takes a dig at ‘hypocrisy’ of Lux Style Awards

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy takes a dig at ‘hypocrisy’ of Lux Style Awards

Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy': New teaser out now

Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy': New teaser out now
'Drishyam 2' achieves a milestone as it enters the 100-crore club

'Drishyam 2' achieves a milestone as it enters the 100-crore club

New mom Alia Bhatt reveals baby daughter’s name in heartfelt post

New mom Alia Bhatt reveals baby daughter’s name in heartfelt post
Vicky Kaushal sends love to father Sham Kaushal on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal sends love to father Sham Kaushal on his birthday

Varun Dhawan reveals having a crush on Sania Mirza

Varun Dhawan reveals having a crush on Sania Mirza

Vidhu Vinod Chopra to team up with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra to team up with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'