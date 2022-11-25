Kiriti Sanon compares Varun Dawan with Kartin Aaryan

Kiriti Sanon talked about the difference between her two co-stars Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aryan.



Heropanti actress in her interview with India Today said that Varun is more funnier as compared to Kartik.

She said that "Kartik and Varun are two very very different people. I think they are very organic. Varun is more fun, and Kartik has a louder laugh."

Kriti is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, which will be released on November 25, 2022.

This is the second collaboration of Kriti with Varun for Bhediya after Dilwale in 2015.

The 32-year-old actress also shared a screen with Kartik in Luka Chuppi, and now she is all set to release her new upcoming project Shehzada with him after the Bhediya release.