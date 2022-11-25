 
Friday Nov 25 2022
Astrologer warns of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ causing drama

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare could prove particularly difficult for the royal family, with an astrologer predicting that it could kick off major drama.

Talking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, astrologist Joy Yascone- Elms shared how the placements of stars and planets indicates that the royal family, particularly King Charles, Camilla, and Prince William, are in for some rude awakenings with Harry’s memoir.

Yascone-Elms said: “The full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus that occurred on November 8th impacting Harry’s moon shows potential drama that will unfold with the book Spare as well.”

She continued: ““Harry feels it is his right to express his heart, soul, and mind as he could not do when he was a child. He feels this book is a part of his needed liberation.”

Prince Harry’s memoir, ghost-written by J.R. Moehringer, is set to hit bookshelves on January 10, 2023.

