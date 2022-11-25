 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
AFP

‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su indicted without detention

By
AFP

Friday Nov 25, 2022

‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su indicted without detention
‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su indicted without detention

Seoul: "Squid Game" actor O Yeong-su has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct, South Korea´s prosecutor said Friday.

The 78-year-old in January became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor in a series for his performance as a seemingly vulnerable old man in the mega-hit Netflix dystopian thriller.

According to local reports, the South Korean prosecution indicted him without detention on Thursday for allegedly improperly touching a woman´s body in 2017.

Everything reported by local media on O "is not factually incorrect," an official from the Suwon District Prosecutor´s Office said, without giving further details.

Following the news, local reports said Seoul´s culture ministry decided to stop airing a government commercial -- about its regulatory innovation -- featuring O.

"Squid Game" -- which imagines a macabre world in which marginalised people are pitted against one another in traditional children´s games that turn deadly -- became Netflix´s most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans in less than four weeks after debuting in 2021.

It is still one of the most popular shows on the platform.

More From Entertainment:

Jonas Brothers deliver high-energy performance at Thanksgiving halftime show

Jonas Brothers deliver high-energy performance at Thanksgiving halftime show

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane believes the blockbuster movie destroyed his career

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane believes the blockbuster movie destroyed his career
Zayn Malik remembers Jimi Hendrix on 80th birthday, releases ‘Angel’ cover

Zayn Malik remembers Jimi Hendrix on 80th birthday, releases ‘Angel’ cover

Prince Harry ‘prepared to confront his past’ in upcoming book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry ‘prepared to confront his past’ in upcoming book ‘Spare’
Royal family set to welcome new baby: Monaco's Louis, wife Marie announce pregnancy

Royal family set to welcome new baby: Monaco's Louis, wife Marie announce pregnancy
Prince Harry, Prince William’s kids to end their feud this Christmas?

Prince Harry, Prince William’s kids to end their feud this Christmas?
King Charles drafting 'huge explosion' with Parliament to remove Prince Harry title?

King Charles drafting 'huge explosion' with Parliament to remove Prince Harry title?
Selena Gomez joins new besties Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for Thanksgiving

Selena Gomez joins new besties Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for Thanksgiving

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could ruin King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could ruin King Charles coronation?
Prince Harry’s pal fear he’s going ‘too far’ with memoir plans

Prince Harry’s pal fear he’s going ‘too far’ with memoir plans