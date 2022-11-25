 
entertainment
Zayn Malik remembers Jimi Hendrix on 80th birthday, releases ‘Angel’ cover

Zayn Malik surprised fans as he released a cover of late guitar legend Jimi Hendrix‘s Angel in honor of his 80th birthday.

The former One Direction member dropped the cover version on Nov. 25. He has used Hendrix’s original, signature guitar from the song in the latest cover.

Zayn’s powerful vocals have also managed to add new touch to the ’70s track, which was originally released posthumously in 1971 by Hendrix’s estate.

For the unversed, Hendrix had recorded the original song just months before his death.

In an interview with Billboard, Hendrix’s estate, Experience Hendrix, said, “We are pleased that Zayn has been inspired to use original music from Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ in his recording of the song.”

“We’re hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi’s genius and further propel his continuing legacy.”

Meanwhile, Angel cover marks Zayn’s first release of the year. He posted himself singing One Direction’s 2014 song Night Changes on his Instagram. In 2021, he shared his third solo album Nobody Is Listening.

