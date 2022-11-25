‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane believes the blockbuster movie destroyed his career

Titanic actor Billy Zane blames the Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet led movie for destroying his acting career.

An insider told New Idea Magazine that The Phantom actor was a “huge heart-throb” before playing the antagonist Caledon Hockly in the James Cameron directorial.

The 56-year-old actor, whose real name is William George Zane Jr., says his life can be divided into two parts, “before and after Titanic," as per the publication.

Amid the filming of the 1997 romance drama, Zane and his ex-wife Lisa parted ways. “Considering what he sacrificed for that role, it was tragic he was so overshadowed by Kate and Leo,” the source said.

“Before Titanic, Billy was a huge heart-throb with a massive teen following, but playing the bad guy in the world’s biggest movie was always going to be a tough one to follow,” the insider added.

“Overnight he started to get hate mail,” the source said while adding that even though the film “turned his life upside down,” Zane “does not regret” taking the role.