 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane believes the blockbuster movie destroyed his career

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane believes the blockbuster movie destroyed his career
‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane believes the blockbuster movie destroyed his career

Titanic actor Billy Zane blames the Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet led movie for destroying his acting career.

An insider told New Idea Magazine that The Phantom actor was a “huge heart-throb” before playing the antagonist Caledon Hockly in the James Cameron directorial.

The 56-year-old actor, whose real name is William George Zane Jr., says his life can be divided into two parts, “before and after Titanic," as per the publication.

Amid the filming of the 1997 romance drama, Zane and his ex-wife Lisa parted ways. “Considering what he sacrificed for that role, it was tragic he was so overshadowed by Kate and Leo,” the source said.

“Before Titanic, Billy was a huge heart-throb with a massive teen following, but playing the bad guy in the world’s biggest movie was always going to be a tough one to follow,” the insider added.

“Overnight he started to get hate mail,” the source said while adding that even though the film “turned his life upside down,” Zane “does not regret” taking the role.

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik remembers Jimi Hendrix on 80th birthday, releases ‘Angel’ cover

Zayn Malik remembers Jimi Hendrix on 80th birthday, releases ‘Angel’ cover

Prince Harry ‘prepared to confront his past’ in upcoming book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry ‘prepared to confront his past’ in upcoming book ‘Spare’
Royal family set to welcome new baby: Monaco's Louis, wife Marie announce pregnancy

Royal family set to welcome new baby: Monaco's Louis, wife Marie announce pregnancy
Prince Harry, Prince William’s kids to end their feud this Christmas?

Prince Harry, Prince William’s kids to end their feud this Christmas?
King Charles drafting 'huge explosion' with Parliament to remove Prince Harry title?

King Charles drafting 'huge explosion' with Parliament to remove Prince Harry title?
‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su indicted without detention

‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su indicted without detention
Selena Gomez joins new besties Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for Thanksgiving

Selena Gomez joins new besties Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for Thanksgiving

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could ruin King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could ruin King Charles coronation?
Prince Harry’s pal fear he’s going ‘too far’ with memoir plans

Prince Harry’s pal fear he’s going ‘too far’ with memoir plans
Kim Kardashian draws backlash for joining Tristan Thompson on Thanksgiving dinner

Kim Kardashian draws backlash for joining Tristan Thompson on Thanksgiving dinner

Liam Hemsworth snubs ex-wife Miley Cyrus as she tries to reconnect

Liam Hemsworth snubs ex-wife Miley Cyrus as she tries to reconnect