Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ creators hints at changed ending of last season

Netflix series Stranger Things season 5 is in the works and will most likely to hit the streaming giant sometime in 2023.

The show has been confirmed to be ending with its upcoming fifth and final season and fans are speculating what could be the possible ending of the highly anticipated show.

According to recent comments by series creators Ross and Matt Duffer during WGFestival 2022 while reevaluating their ideas for the ending of the series in the final season.

"We reread the script," Matt explained. "We're like, 'That's cool, that's cool. That could be a lot better. That could be a lot better.'"

"Even the ending is a little bit different [now]," Matt said of the new ending. "A lot of the big ideas are the same, but the stuff that happens within, it's very different."

Previously, the Duffer Brothers explained in an interview about their original pitch for the series ending that went well with Netflix executives.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time" they said.

They further explained, "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story.I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

"But we wrote it during the pandemic shutdown, the outline for 5, and then I haven't even honestly looked at it because it's just too overwhelming," Duffer continued. "We'll get into it."