Sara Ali Khan sets the internet on fire with her sizzling swimsuit’s look: Photo

Sara Ali Khan recently sent pulses racing in her latest photo in a floral swimsuit.



On Friday, the Kedarnath actress turned to Instagram and posted a photo of herself enjoying the bicycle ride near clear sea.

In the photo, the 27-year-old could be seen donning a two-piece floral attire while flaunting her stunning curves. It seems to be snapped somewhere on her vacation on some island.

Captioning the post, the Atrangi Re star wrote it, “Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure.”

“Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves,” added the Simmba actress.

Following her post, Sara’s fans could not stop gushing over the actress as one said, “Perfect beauty fitness and size shape looking lovely.”



“Very beautifully written Sara,” another commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Gaslight and Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled movie.