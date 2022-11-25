 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan sets the internet on fire with her sizzling swimsuit’s look: Photo

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Sara Ali Khan sets the internet on fire with her sizzling swimsuit’s look: Photo
Sara Ali Khan sets the internet on fire with her sizzling swimsuit’s look: Photo

Sara Ali Khan recently sent pulses racing in her latest photo in a floral swimsuit.

On Friday, the Kedarnath actress turned to Instagram and posted a photo of herself enjoying the bicycle ride near clear sea.

In the photo, the 27-year-old could be seen donning a two-piece floral attire while flaunting her stunning curves. It seems to be snapped somewhere on her vacation on some island.

Captioning the post, the Atrangi Re star wrote it, “Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure.”

“Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves,” added the Simmba actress.

Following her post, Sara’s fans could not stop gushing over the actress as one said, “Perfect beauty fitness and size shape looking lovely.”

“Very beautifully written Sara,” another commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Gaslight and Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled movie.

More From Showbiz:

Randeep Hooda says he is not dependent on OTT platforms to showcase his talent

Randeep Hooda says he is not dependent on OTT platforms to showcase his talent
Kaifi Khalil meets The Quick Style

Kaifi Khalil meets The Quick Style

Varun Dhawan reacts to his wife Natasha Dalal's praise of his film 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan reacts to his wife Natasha Dalal's praise of his film 'Bhediya'
Nida Yasir invites 'mera dil ye pukaare' girl on her show: Twitter erupts with reactions

Nida Yasir invites 'mera dil ye pukaare' girl on her show: Twitter erupts with reactions
Kriti Sanon compares Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan as co-stars

Kriti Sanon compares Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan as co-stars
Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's tweet mocking Indian Army

Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's tweet mocking Indian Army
FC Barcelona's official twitter page congratulates Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on becoming parents

FC Barcelona's official twitter page congratulates Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on becoming parents
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' slips further on Day 14

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' slips further on Day 14
AR Rahman unites with filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for 'Laal Salam': See video

AR Rahman unites with filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for 'Laal Salam': See video
Vikram Gokhale's health update: Ventilator likely to be removed

Vikram Gokhale's health update: Ventilator likely to be removed

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh buy new house, construction begins: See video

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh buy new house, construction begins: See video
Kiara Advani, Ram Charan resume shoot for 'RC 15' in New Zealand, gorge on burgers

Kiara Advani, Ram Charan resume shoot for 'RC 15' in New Zealand, gorge on burgers