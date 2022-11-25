Kaifi Khalil meets The Quick Style

Kaifi Khalil poses for a picture with The Quick Style

Kaifi Khalil, who made a home in everyone's heart after Kana Yari from Coke Studio 14 came out, met the viral Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, who also performed on his song and broke the internet.

Kaifi took to his Instagram and share a series of picture in which he is seen posing quirkily with The Quick Style.





The series of pictures also include him posing with Zulfiqar J Khan, previously a member of Call-The Band and music director for Coke Studio as of now.

He also posted a picture with Hasan Raheem, an indie pop singer who was the first RADAR artist for Spotify Pakistan. He is famous for his songs Joona, Peechay Hutt and Faltu Pyar.

Kaifi’s song Kahani Suno 2.0 erupted the internet. The song is widely popular among social media platforms and is used for reels mostly. He has performed nationwide at various places.

Kaifi performed at Arts Council later on Sunday and today, he has announced that he will be performing at the Adab Festival on 27th of November.