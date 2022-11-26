King Charles in a fix after award announced for Harry and Meghan ahead of coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award on December 6.

The award announced for the couple is given to exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Kerry Kennedy, the President of Robert F.Kennedy foundation, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were chosen for the award for challenging the "royal family's power structure."

She also lauded the couple for their their "heroic" decision to speak up against the "structural racism" within the Royal Family.

The announcement of the award has drawn strong criticism towards the couple.

Hundreds of of royal fans and pro-monarchy experts have lashed out at Meghan and Harry and accused them of committing treason against the British royal family.

"He’s accepting an award for accusing the royal family of racism. If he’s at the coronation with his wife wearing a tiara, I will be withdrawing my support of the Windsors," said a royal family supporter.

"The King is in an impossible position and I really feel for him," said another.

While a large number people want the King not to invite his son and daughter-in-law to his coronation, others said Charles should act as a monarch and not as a father.

Many people believe that the royal family risks losing support if Harry and Meghan are not stopped.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Americans are willing to pay thousands of dollars to sit next to Harry and Meghan at the event where they are due to receive the award next month.