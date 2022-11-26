Princess Diana Award CEO lashes out at royal author for commenting on Meghan's skin colour

Royal author Angela Levin continued to receive backlash for commenting on Meghan Markle's skin colour.

"Look how white Megan's skin colour looks," she had said while commenting on a picture featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Omid Scobie, Meghan and Harry's biographer, lashed out at Levin and criticized the TV networks for inviting her for royal commentary.

The author of "Finding Freedom" then went on to explain, "Unsurprisingly, Angela's clan also struggle with understanding that mixed skin can be both dark and light depending on sun exposure or SPF usage (fancy that!). Bunch of pathetic clowns.

Dian Award CEO Tessy Ojo wrote, "I'll never jump on a bandwagon as it goes against everything i believe, but this post is atrocious and beyond belief!

Why on earth would you think it is acceptable to comment on the skin colour of a person? Have we sunk so low that nothing is sacred anymore?."

Omid Scobie on Friday said, 'It's been 24 hours since royal author Angela Levin's ugly tweet about the colour of a woman's skin and the media folk/outlets who quote her, book her, serialise her books remain silent.

He added, "Hardly a shy bunch either—some usually relish the chance to attack opinions they don't like."

The royal correspondent further said, "This is the state of affairs in our industry and why, like some others, I don't shut up about it (despite the consequences). When it comes to racism, xenophobia, bigotry, bullying and harassment, too many people are okay with turning away instead of calling it out. CHANGE THAT."