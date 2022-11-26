Kanye West says soar Donald Trump hurled 'insults' at Kim Kardashian

 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Kanye West is taking a swipe at Donald Trump in his first 2024 Presidential elections campaign video.

In the clip shared on his official Twitter handle, Ye revealed how Trump was infuriated when he asked the former President to be his Vice President.

"I think the thing Trump was most perturbed about [was] me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard."

The father-of-four then added that the politician went onto insult his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, noting that cocaine trafficking convict Alice Johnson was released as a favor to him and not to Kim Kardashian.

