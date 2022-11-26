Prince Harry has full 'control' in The Crown: 'Mysteriously gone after 1 episode'

Prince Harry non-existent role in season five of The Crown has solidify the theory that he had had a secret deal with Netflix.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield talks about the Duke of Sussex 'mysteriously' disappearing after episode one of the latest installment

Ms Schofield said on her podcast: “Harry is mysteriously gone. So I take back what I said about him having no control,"

TalkTV presenter Cristo Foufas added: He gets a line in the first episode and then… Harry doesn’t exist. She [Diana] could have just had one child because you don’t see him.”

Earlier, expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express.co.uk: “I do wonder if one of the reasons that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't taken a firm stand with Netflix by refusing to make their series is it didn't change that sort of approach towards The Crown.

“I wonder if it might be some sort of arranged deal, spoken or unspoken that they have that will see them left alone in the crown if they provide their version of their story," he concluded.

