Saturday Nov 26 2022
Will there be season 11 to Netflix's 'The Walking Dead'?

Will there be season 11 to Netflix's 'The Walking Dead'?

Netflix's upcoming eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead is no longer expected to release before 2023.

The 24-episodes-based series will be available on the streaming giant in at least 26 countries. However, the exact release date of the upcoming sequel of The Walking Dead is unveiled yet.

Netflix has carried the series since 2014, and each new season arrived every year thereafter.

The blockbuster series is based on the comic book of the same name written by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

The lead cast of the series includes Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, and Khary Payton.

The Walking Dead season 11 will exclusively release on AMC+ in the United States before it heads to Netflix. 

