Dwayne Johnson believes Henry Cavill’s Superman is essential to DCU growth

Dwayne Johnson has explained why bringing Henry Cavill’s Superman back into the fold was so important to him.

The Black Adam star, who is currently basking into the success of his latest released film from the DC Universe, called Cavill's Superman essential to the growth of the DC Universe.

For the unversed, Cavill was absent from the Superman franchise since his last appearance in 2017 Justice League.

The popular super hero star returned to the franchise as his version of Superman in the Black Adam movie.

Following the surprise of Black Adam's digital release this week, Johnson, who is popularly known as The Rock, took to Twitter to share a special video message about the future of his franchise.

The Red Notice actor, 50, spoke highly about Cavill's Superman. "We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. You guys know who I'm talking about, it's Superman. That's Henry Cavill,” he said.

“At the end of the day, the studio wasn't bringing Henry back, inexplicably and inexcusably but we weren't going to take no for an answer, This has been years in the making, bringing Henry Cavill back with strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer,” Johnson shared.

The Jungle Cruise star continued, “For us, there's no viable logical way to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines, it's impossible to do. You can Venn diagram this thing 90 times but it all comes back to, 'Where's Superman?' You have to have Superman in the mix, so that's why we fought hard to bring Superman back."