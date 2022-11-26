Keanu Reeves once cut his salary in 'The Devil's Advocate' to afford Al Pacino

Keanu Reeves really has a generous heart. It was revealed once John Wick's star trimmed his salary to a considerable extent in 1997's The Devil's Advocate so that the movie could afford Al Pacino in the film.

As per ABC News, the production team of the thriller drama eyed The Godfather star to star as John Milton, aka Satan, in the movie, but the film's budget fell short.

Having sensed that, the 58-year-old offered hefty pay so they could pay the Academy winner.

While Devil's Advocate opened to generally mixed reviews, critics agreed that Pacino gave a unique touch to the role of Milton. Moreover, Yahoo Movies also named Devil's Advocate Pacino's most underrated performance.

Further, Keanu Reeves didn't stop at The Devil's Advocate when offering a pay cut to work with other actors. The Matrix star reportedly took a whopping 90% pay cut so he could work with Gene Hackman on the 2000 drama movie The Replacements.