Kate Middleton will be Meghan Markle’s guest on her podcast soon

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will be sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s guest on her Spotify podcast Archetypes soon, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Neil Sean claimed on his YouTube channel that Prince William’s sweetheart could make an appearance on Meghan’s podcast as she visits United States next month.

Archie and Lilibet mother had extended invitation to Kate Middleton to be guest on her podcast when she and Prince Harry visited UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September.

Sean said: "We're not quite sure how this was relayed to the beautiful Princess of Wales, but according to Meghan, she felt they were progressing."

The royal expert continued that Meghan and her Spotify production team are "yet to hear back" about it, although, ever the problem-solver, Meghan "understands maybe Catherine could even fit it in when she returns over to the United States later this month for Earthshot."

According to a report by She Finds, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards on December 2nd – so the podcast 'could' happen pretty soon.