Netflix Wednesday cast reacts to Jenna Ortega dance sequence

Netflix series Wednesday was released on November 23 and fans can’t stop gushing about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4.

The streaming giant has now shared the behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that iconic scene.

The video features Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myer, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, and Fred Armisen gushing over the scene.

One of the cast members Myer called the scene her favorite while both her and Doohan said the cast couldn’t stop talking about this scene.

In this moment Ortega revealed that she choreographed the scene herself which makes her dancing that much more impressive.

While Ortega also said she felt understandably insecure about the scene, bringing up that she’s “obviously not a dancer.”

This was one of the last scenes in the last episode Burton directed for the series as it's the most visually and thematically stunning moment on Wednesday.

As can be seen in the video this wasn’t just Wednesday trying to win over some guy, this was when Wednesday finally embraced what makes her incredibly unique.

Check out the Video



