Viola Davis one Grammy away from being EGOT winner

Viola Davis now just needs to win a Grammy to become an EGOT winner.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Viola Davis could become the next performer to enter that hallowed pantheon, as she earned a Grammy nomination Tuesday after previously collecting an Emmy, an Oscar, and two Tonys.

There are only 17 people who have ever earned the coveted EGOT — winning competitive trophies from the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys — and now Davis is potentially the 18th, per the outlet.

The actress was recently asked by Entertainment Tonight how she felt about the nomination.

“Felt pretty good,” The Woman King actress told the outlet of earning a Grammy nomination for her self-narrated audiobook, Finding Me: A Memoir.

Davis’ competitors in the category are Mel Brooks (who already has an EGOT), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who already has an Emmy and is just an Oscar short of an EGOT), Jamie Foxx, and Questlove.

“It is a surreal title to have, and I thought about it, and I thought to myself, 'If I achieve that, I may take myself out to dinner’,” she said. “And you know, I don't celebrate my wins,” she added, “but I'd celebrate that win.”

According to ET, Davis has already won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Fences, an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away With Murder and two Tonys for King Hedley II and the Broadway production of Fences, making the Grammy win the only thing standing between her and that coveted title.