Britney Spears bruises hints at abusive marriage with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears fans have come up with wild theories as they believe that the singer’s husband Sam Asghari is abusing her for money.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker dropped a picture in a nude-coloured night gown with her mascara all smudged below her eyes hinting that the pop star had cried before taking the snap.



Fans of the Princess of Pop pointed out that her arms have some dark bruises in her recent Instagram photo which led several of them to believe that she was in an abusive marriage.

While there have been no official statements from Spears or her representatives, her followers think there is something wrong with her.

“Why do you look like you have been crying? Same pjs and different house. Something is strange. Wear a white scrunchi in your hair next video if you’re not ok. Something is worrisome,” a fan commented.

“I think the husband is abusing her....or something,” one user made a wild assumption while another wrote, “Why she always look like she's in an asylum?”

“Why is her makeup always messed up ... like waking up from a bad hangover and not looking in the mirror... her husband must be just like her dad controlling and just after her money,” one fan said.

One comment on her snap read, “Your a newlywed. Where's your husband? Why do you have to spend so much time alone infront of a camera?”

“This picture looks like it’s straight out of secure mental health hospital brochure. I hope the #freebritney movement are satisfied with what they’ve done,” another user made assumption.