Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi

New parents of Bollywood Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover delighted their millions of fans with the first glimpse of their daughter Devi.

The new mom took to Instagram and shared the post featuring Karan and her daughter Devi, and the couple posed for a cute picture.

Captioning this adorable photo, the actress of Phir Hera Pheri wrote "Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic and awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning cuteness and yumminess as per taste.”

The couple was blessed with a baby girl on November 12 this year.



For the unversed, Devi is Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha’s first child together.