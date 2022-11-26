 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi
Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi

New parents of Bollywood Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover delighted their millions of fans with the first glimpse of their daughter Devi.

The new mom took to Instagram and shared the post featuring Karan and her daughter Devi, and the couple posed for a cute picture.

Captioning this adorable photo, the actress of Phir Hera Pheri wrote "Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic and awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning cuteness and yumminess as per taste.”

The couple was blessed with a baby girl on November 12 this year.

For the unversed, Devi is Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha’s first child together. 

More From Showbiz:

Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film

Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film
Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022

Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022
Kartik Aaryan says relationship labeling creates problems between people

Kartik Aaryan says relationship labeling creates problems between people
Unfazed Richa Chaddha, tweeted PM Modi statement for peace with Pakistan amid backlash

Unfazed Richa Chaddha, tweeted PM Modi statement for peace with Pakistan amid backlash
Kriti Sanon dedicates post to 'main man' of 'Bhediya' director Amar Kaushik

Kriti Sanon dedicates post to 'main man' of 'Bhediya' director Amar Kaushik
Ranveer Singh plays a double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus

Ranveer Singh plays a double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus

Kajol unveils how actresses of last generation have inspired her

Kajol unveils how actresses of last generation have inspired her

Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise connection in Pathaan? Deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise connection in Pathaan? Deets inside
Hansal Mehta talks abput cancel culture, calls Indian Film Industry 'resilient'

Hansal Mehta talks abput cancel culture, calls Indian Film Industry 'resilient'

Adnan Siddiqui finds 'remixes' of National Anthem 'disrespectful'

Adnan Siddiqui finds 'remixes' of National Anthem 'disrespectful'

Randeep Hooda says he is not dependent on OTT platforms to showcase his talent

Randeep Hooda says he is not dependent on OTT platforms to showcase his talent
Kaifi Khalil meets The Quick Style

Kaifi Khalil meets The Quick Style