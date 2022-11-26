Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega reacts to the SHOCKING season finale

Netflix’s much anticipated Addams Family spin-off, Wednesday, is garnering praise for its execution and gripping mystery.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, shared how she felt about the shocking season finale.

“I kind of anticipated it,” said Ortega. “I wasn’t too worried about it. I was just excited to see what she would do because it’s one thing to read something on a page. I've never done something so fantasy-oriented either, so I was wondering what this is going to look like."

“I remember the day. Christina [Ricci] was saying, ‘I have a gun in my hand and you're going to tell me that a bee lands on it and we decide not to shoot.’ There’s a lot of logical things that you question, but then again, with a show like this, it's campy and fun and it’s not supposed to be taken seriously,” elucidated the actress, 20.

“Sometimes, you just have to shut logical thoughts down and just let the fantasy play out,” Ortega explained, adding that knowing director Tim Burton was signing off on every plot surprise gave her comfort. “I think his approval and everything, his overseeing everything was comforting.

When asked what she expected from her character is the show is renewed for a second season, Ortega shared, “I kind of want her to be darker.”

“I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe, because there are a lot of lines about her saving the school and doing whatever, but for me, her main drive with the monster is of a competitiveness. Kind of, 'Man, how's this guy doing this?’”

“I think I want it to continue down an antihero stream rather than a typical hero," Ortega added.