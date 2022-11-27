 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle would be ‘absolutely ruthless’ for reality TV

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

File Footage

The prospect of Meghan Markle joining a reality TV show series would reportedly become ‘absolutely ruthless’.

Reality TV star Nicola McLean offered insights into a potential TV stint of Meghan Markle.

She started by discussing the possibility and told the Daily Star, “Let's be honest, we would never get them on, 100 percent not.”

“But we can dream well I think Meghan has proven herself to be absolutely ruthless and ambitious so I think she would smash it in there and I think she would have the mental mind to just get down and really go for it.”

“She just really provokes such a bad reaction in people. I don't understand it. I'm not a royalist but they don't bother me at all.”

“But yeah, I think they'd be quite good in there. They are all primed from young to be able to handle any situation so I think that the jungle is easier to live in than the Royal Family.”

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price's 'beloved dog Sharon killed in horror car accident

Katie Price's 'beloved dog Sharon killed in horror car accident
Reese Witherspoon poses with lookalike mom as she shares fun family Thanksgiving post

Reese Witherspoon poses with lookalike mom as she shares fun family Thanksgiving post
Ashley Roberts sizzles in shimmering metallic dress: Photos

Ashley Roberts sizzles in shimmering metallic dress: Photos
Dua Lipa all smiles as she poses with Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger

Dua Lipa all smiles as she poses with Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger
King Charles being upstaged by Kate Middleton?

King Charles being upstaged by Kate Middleton?
Kate Middleton stresses need to focus on mental, physical health of children

Kate Middleton stresses need to focus on mental, physical health of children
Joseph Baena flaunts jaw-dropping chiseled abs in new snaps

Joseph Baena flaunts jaw-dropping chiseled abs in new snaps
Irina Shayk wraps loving arm around Bradley Cooper amid reconciliation rumours

Irina Shayk wraps loving arm around Bradley Cooper amid reconciliation rumours

‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin doesn’t mind if people get their ‘pronouns wrong’

‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin doesn’t mind if people get their ‘pronouns wrong’
Casey Affleck seems UPSET with girlfriend as they have row in street on Thanksgiving Day

Casey Affleck seems UPSET with girlfriend as they have row in street on Thanksgiving Day
Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

Oscar-winning singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63
Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor