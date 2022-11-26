Queen Elizabeth told her doctor she had ‘no regrets’ before she died

FileFootage

Queen Elizabeth II's last moments were recently recalled by a biographer who shared the monarch's doctor's statements.



Writing in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, Gyles Brandreth said that the monarch said that she’s “got to be sensible” when doctors advised her to take things easier.

The royal biographer added that the Queen was having second thoughts when she “fired” Prince Andrew following his scandal.

When the Duke of York told her his side of the story about Jeffrey Epstein, the monarch is said to have responded: “intriguing”.

Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshield reportedly told the biographer that she was in “fantastic form” and was “so alive and engaging”.

“Her faith was everything to her. She told me she had no regrets,” he said.

Brandreth wrote: “Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you’d expect.”