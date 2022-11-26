 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Royal fans say Sophie Wessex deserves the Coronet of a Duchess
Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'

The Queen's youngest daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex has royal fans convinced that she deserves to be a Duchess after the hard-working royal attended ZSL London Zoo.

The ZSL Director General Matthew expressed his views about Sophie’s visit: “We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness to ZSL London Zoo today, to join in some of our festive, educational activities, learn more about ZSL’s vital science and conservation work, and visit Monkey Valley – which itself has an important link to the Royal Family.”

Reacting to the visit, fans showered praises on Sophie as one Instagram user wrote: “The countess does so well by being [a] normal royal”.

“Sophie is my new favourite royal. Classy, beautiful, giving, funny and intelligent,” another wrote.

A third added: “This woman DESERVES the Coronet of a Duchess!! She and her husband have been a strong support to the crown and should receive the title promised to them by the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth!”

