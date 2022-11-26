Victoria Beckham's London store has no queues amid backlash over David’s ambassadorship

The fashion diva Victoria Beckham’s flagship London store seemed not to be an attractive place for shopaholics as it had no queues on the biggest day in the shopping calendar.

Photos taken at 10 am on Black Friday, November 25, show no one waiting to get into the store on Dover Street as it opened its doors on the busiest shopping day of the year.

Despite the cost of living concerns, Barclaycard Payments, which processes £1 in every £3 spent in the UK, said that on Friday the volume of payments remains consistent compared to the same period on Black Friday 2021.

Earlier this year it emerged that Victoria's high-end clothing company has debts of £ 53.9 million.

The wife of former legendary footballer David Beckham launched her fashion label in 2008 with a small collection of dresses. It swiftly grew to an extensive range that now includes handbags, coats, shoes, and accessories.

But now the brand faces an uncertain future as a spokeswoman for Victoria confirmed the figures for her fashion label with The Mirror.

A report said: 'Total revenues for the Victoria Beckham Holdings group fell 6% to £36.1m (2019 – £38.3m) due to the effects of the global pandemic.

It comes after Posh Spice stressed’ David’s World Cup controversy will affect her family business.

“David is usually unflappable in the face of controversy. But this Qatar furor is different and is jeopardising important friendships,” an insider told Heat Magazine. “There could be huge bust-ups.”

“Victoria is feeling very exposed right now, and is worried about David becoming public enemy number one,” the source added. “She fears they may have done the wrong thing.”



