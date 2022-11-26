Reese Witherspoon poses with lookalike mom as she shares fun family Thanksgiving post

Saturday Nov 26, 2022
Reese Witherspoon has recently dropped stunning family photos on the occasion of Thanksgiving social media.
Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old Legally Blonde star posed in some rare snaps with mom Betty and brother John the as she celebrated Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.
Reese looked radiant as she shared a turkey day feast with lookalike mother Betty, 74, and John, 50.
Reese donned a blue velvet dress and wore her tresses in soft waves as she enjoyed a glass of bubbly with Betty, who wore a chic blouse, cardigan, and pearls.
John wore a pastel blue shirt as he was embraced by Reese in a sweet snap.
Reese posed up with her daughter Ava, 23, - who she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe and son Tennessee, nine, whose father is Reese's husband Jim Toth.