 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Dilip Kumar Film Festival: Shakti, Aan, Devdas to come back in theatres

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Dilip Kumars iconic films will come back in theatres once again
Dilip Kumar's iconic films will come back in theatres once again

Dilip Kumar Film Festival is bringing some of the most iconic films of superstar on his 100th birthday. Aan, Shakti and Devdas will be out in theatres once again.

These films are one of his most memorable movies and audience will be able to relive their favorite moments once again.

Dilip Kumar Film Festival, titled as ‘Dilip Kumar, Hero of Heroes’ will be held on December 10 and 11. Organizers said the festival will be an incredible opportunity to bring back ‘one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema’ on the big screen once again. The films will be screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities.

"He truly is the 'Hero of Heroes' as even today he is an actor that the biggest stars look up to. Film Heritage Foundation could think of no better way to celebrate this milestone than a festival of his films back in theatres. Even though some of these films were released nearly seventy years ago, the power of Dilip Kumar’s performances, his craft as a method actor and his charisma make him ageless." The organizer said.

Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 in July 2021. 

More From Showbiz:

Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora

Giorgia Andriani appreciates boyfriend Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora
Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough

Randeep Hooda says staying underweight for VD Savarkar biopic is tough
Abhishek Bachchan diffuses tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, says Navya Naveli Nanda

Abhishek Bachchan diffuses tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, says Navya Naveli Nanda
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' off to a decent start at the box office
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 8

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' continues to break records on Day 8
Jaya Bachchan claims she was happier being a wife than an actor

Jaya Bachchan claims she was happier being a wife than an actor

Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced nightmares after playing Freddy

Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced nightmares after playing Freddy

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death

Vikram Gokhale dies at 77: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon mourns his death
Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of daughter Devi
Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film

Malaika Arora recreates Bollywood 1990s iconic song for Ayushmann upcoming film
Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022

Rang Mahal receives 'best TV long serial' award at Lux Style Awards of 2022
Feroze Khan 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3' OST sweeps Lux Style Awards

Feroze Khan 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3' OST sweeps Lux Style Awards