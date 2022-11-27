 
entertainment
Selena Gomez meets BLACKPINK backstage during 'Born Pink' tour

Selena Gomez meets BLACKPINK backstage during 'Born Pink' tour 

Selena Gomez joined BLACKPINK during their Born Pink tour stop in United States. The Wolves singers shared glimpses of their reunion on the internet, leaving fans in awe.

On Saturday, the Only Murders in the Building star, dropped a slideshow of pictures of herself posing with BLACKPINK stars including Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa.

Gomez, who had collaborated with the South Korean band in 2020 for their single Ice Cream, shared photos with the girls in Newark, with references to the lyrics from the popular song.

She captioned her post, “Selpink chillin.”

In the pictures, Gomez was seen sporting jeans, a black t-shirt, and a long black leather jacket. The singer has her hair up in a bun and donned dark red lipstick.

The BLACKPINK stars also appeared in a color-coordinated look, wearing their own merch in shades of grey and white.

Fans commented on the photo asking when there would be a ‘Selisa’ collaboration, indicating that they would wish to see Lisa and Selena sing together again.

Another wrote, “FINALLY MET? WE NEED ANOTHER COLLAB.” A third wrote, “Looking forward for Jisoo and Selena collab.”

