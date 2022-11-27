Kate Middleton, Prince William pay tribute to Doddie Weir

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt message to pay tribute to Scottish rugby union player Doddie Weir, who passed away at the age of 52.



Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted, “Doddie Weir was a hero - we are so sad to hear of his passing.”

They further said, “His immense talent on the pitch as well as his tireless efforts to raise awareness of MND were an inspiration. Our thoughts are with all those who loved him. He will be hugely missed across the entire rugby world. W&C.”

Doddie Weir died at the age of 52 after a long battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), his family announced on Saturday.

Weir, who won 61 caps for his country and was selected for the British and Irish Lions Tour to South Africa in 1997, was diagnosed with MND in 2016.

He went on to set up the "My Name´5 Doddie" foundation, which has raised £8 million ($9.7 million) to fight the disease.