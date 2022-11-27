 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry gave me 'time of my life', says US star Catherine Ommanney

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Prince Harry had an alleged whirlwind affair with a US TV star Catherine Ommanney.

Catherine, who claims to have met Harry at a bar in London, tells The Sun: “I doubt I will be in Harry’s book as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two, it’s just not the done thing.”

She said that the Duke of Sussex gave her the “time of my life” and is the “most passionate kiss I’ve ever had”.

Catherine adds that Harry always dreamt of being a normal life.

“We had some mutual friends in the property business and he introduced himself. Harry was wearing an Australian-style hat that made me laugh so I asked him, ‘What are you doing looking like a t*** in that?’

“I don’t think he was used to people taking the Mickey and once we started talking, it was like there was no one else was in the room.” 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Gwendoline Christie talks creating her character Larissa Weems

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Gwendoline Christie talks creating her character Larissa Weems

Adele offers fans ‘more entertaining’ trick to enjoy her Las Vegas residency

Adele offers fans ‘more entertaining’ trick to enjoy her Las Vegas residency

Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps

Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps

King Charles 'resentful' as new 'Princess of Wales' Kate 'gets all headlines'

King Charles 'resentful' as new 'Princess of Wales' Kate 'gets all headlines'
King Charles wife Camilla flexes her muscles as Queen Consort

King Charles wife Camilla flexes her muscles as Queen Consort

Queen Elizabeth II accepted her final days with 'grace': 'She had no regrets'

Queen Elizabeth II accepted her final days with 'grace': 'She had no regrets'
Chrissy Teigen shares sweet moments from family Thanksgiving dinner

Chrissy Teigen shares sweet moments from family Thanksgiving dinner
Netizens reacts to Kanye West 2024 presidential run

Netizens reacts to Kanye West 2024 presidential run
'Barbie' director shares she was 'terrified' movie would end her career

'Barbie' director shares she was 'terrified' movie would end her career