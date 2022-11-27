 
Adele offers fans 'more entertaining' trick to enjoy her Las Vegas residency

Adele is currently performing on her much awaited Las Vegas residency and she has found a fun formula to entertain her fans more during the performances.

The Grammy winner singer, 34, urged her fans to order plenty of drinks during her Sin City gigs, telling them they will enjoy her hit numbers more if they’re drunk.

Adele told her audience, “Go and order some drinks… the drunker you are, the better I am.”

The Skyfall singer also said, “I worked my absolute [expletive] off for this. I couldn’t have done that other show and you wouldn’t have liked it either, I’m telling you that.”

Adele has stayed dry, having previously made her conscious decision to never drink while working.

An insider at the time shared, quoted by Female First UK, "Adele has revised her plan for the show, has stripped it back. The production will be very classy, the show is centred on her energy and vocals."

Adele postponed her entire Vegas residency in January, and the Easy On Me star subsequently took to social media to explain the decision to her fans.

She said, "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. Half my team has COVID and it's been impossible to finish the show."

Adele also confessed to feeling "embarrassed" about the situation. She said, "I'm sorry, it's last minute. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that's travelled again."

