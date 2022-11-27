 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s ladies-in-waiting to assist King Charles now

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s ladies-in-waiting to assist King Charles now

King Charles has reportedly honoured late mother Queen Elizabeth’s ladies-in-waiting amid reports Queen Consort Camilla has ditched centuries-old royal tradition.

Camilla has appointed six official Queen’s Companions after deciding she "did not want or need" ladies-in-waiting.

The Sunday Times, per Reuters reported: "The Queen Consort did not want or need ladies-in-waiting and the Queen’s companions will have a different role.”

However, the palace has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth’s ladies-in-waiting have been retained and will now be known as ladies of the household.

The royal spokesperson said Lady Susan Hussey, Dame Mary Morrison and Dame Annabel Whitehead will "continue to assist His Majesty the King in hosting formal occasions at Buckingham Palace."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to ‘consider own path’ due to Queen?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to ‘consider own path’ due to Queen?
Netflix upcoming 'Luther': Here's the FIRST LOOK from the movie

Netflix upcoming 'Luther': Here's the FIRST LOOK from the movie
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber make rare appearance after Tokyo birthday trip

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber make rare appearance after Tokyo birthday trip
Kiara Advani leaves fans wondering with new teaser: 'can’t keep it secret'

Kiara Advani leaves fans wondering with new teaser: 'can’t keep it secret'
King Charles saving Queen Elizabeth’s key title for Princess Charlotte

King Charles saving Queen Elizabeth’s key title for Princess Charlotte
Mariah Carey shares heartbreaking reason behind making Christmas so special

Mariah Carey shares heartbreaking reason behind making Christmas so special
Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Gwendoline Christie talks creating her character Larissa Weems

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Gwendoline Christie talks creating her character Larissa Weems

Adele offers fans ‘more entertaining’ trick to enjoy her Las Vegas residency

Adele offers fans ‘more entertaining’ trick to enjoy her Las Vegas residency

Palace staffers have ‘secret nickname’ for ‘troubled’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Palace staffers have ‘secret nickname’ for ‘troubled’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle already ‘accepting PR’ for Instagram return?

Meghan Markle already ‘accepting PR’ for Instagram return?
Prince Harry gave me 'time of my life', says US star Catherine Ommanney

Prince Harry gave me 'time of my life', says US star Catherine Ommanney
Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps

Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps