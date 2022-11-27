 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s 34-year-old ex-girlfriend breaks vow of silence

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry’s rumored fling with US reality TV Catherine Ommanney has taken social media has surprised fans.

According to her claims, the timeline of her reported romance with the Duke of Sussex is from back when she was 34-years-old and Prince Harry was 21-years-old.

The divorcee started by branding her time with the young royal the “time of my life”.

At the same time, however, “I doubt I will be in Harry’s book as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two, it’s just not the done thing.”

“We had some mutual friends in the property business and he introduced himself. Harry was wearing an Australian-style hat that made me laugh so I asked him, ‘What are you doing looking like a [explative] in that?’”

“I don’t think he was used to people taking the Mickey and once we started talking, it was like there was no one else was in the room.”

Before concluding she also spilled the beans on her creative nickname for Harry and admitted she ended up naming her ‘toyboy’ ‘Baby’ because he loved lollipops. 

